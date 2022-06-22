×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Charge Thabethe over Vrede dairy project, says Zondo

22 June 2022 - 21:22 Graeme Hosken
Peter Thabethe, former head of the Free State agriculture department in court in Bloemfontein in 2021. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/THE SUNDAY TIMES
Peter Thabethe, former head of the Free State agriculture department in court in Bloemfontein in 2021. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/THE SUNDAY TIMES

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has slammed disgraced former Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and called for criminal charges to be laid against the former Free State agricultural department head Peter Thabethe for his involvement in the Vrede dairy project.

Zondo made the comments and findings against Zwane and Thabethe in his final report which he handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night in Pretoria.

Zondo was scathing of the R37m project, which was designed and marketed as a means to develop indigent Free State farmers but saw a portion of the funds being used to sponsor the Gupta family’s lavish wedding in Sun City.  

“The project failed in its first two years of operation, not because of the media enquiries or the National Treasury investigation, as suggested by Thabethe, but because of Thabethe’s incompetence or because he was carrying out the agenda of the Guptas and cared less about the taxpayers’ money and the black farmers.

“Apart from anything else, Thabethe must be held both criminally and civilly liable for his role in causing the department to lose millions of rand in taxpayers’ money,” said Zondo.

He recommended that law-enforcement agencies conduct further investigations into the project, with the National Prosecuting Authority charging Thabethe for contravening the Public Financial Management Act and the Free State provincial government suing Thabethe for monies lost because of the project.

“If he does not have the money, it is recommended that consideration be given to instituting sequestration proceedings against him so as to make it clear to all that there will be serious consequences for this type of conduct.

“It has been concluded that Thabethe working with [then] MEC [Mosebenzi] Zwane, deliberately and intentionally used the modality of implementing agents to distort the implementation of the regulatory framework [of] the Public Financial Management Act.

“In this way Zwane and Thabethe enabled and facilitated the disaster that was the Vrede dairy project which benefited the Gupta family and its associates at the expense of the intended beneficiaries of the project.

“Thabethe failed to exercise the duty of care in ensuring the protection of the assets of the department which were under the control of Estina, and optimal use of public funds that were disbursed for the purposes of establishing and operating the dairy project.”

TimesLIVE

Arthur Fraser must be investigated for ‘prima facie criminal activities’, says Zondo

Law enforcement must also zoom in on the ex-spy chief for R125m that went missing under his watch
National
1 hour ago

Zondo recounts ‘tough four years’ as presidency gets final state capture report

‘There was a time when I wasn’t sure that this day would come,’ says chief justice
National
1 hour ago

Zondo to seek court pardon for overshooting state capture deadline

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is now expected to hand over hard copy of final volume on Wednesday
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa has not influenced issuing of final section of report, Zondo says

The chief justice says he wanted time to make sure he had done all the necessary quality control checks before the handover
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA waits for cabinet to scrap masks after health ...
National / Health
2.
Over 1-million SRD applicants to be paid by ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Are Ankole cattle really worth ...
National
4.
No need to wait for NHI to improve health system, ...
National / Health
5.
Zondo to seek court pardon for overshooting state ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Ramaphosa receives final part of state capture report

National

EDITORIAL: Zondo’s report stands or falls on the rigour of its proposals

Opinion / Editorials

Implicated ministers in crosshairs as Ramaphosa tipped for October reshuffle

Politics

EFF MPs’ attacks on Ramaphosa turn National Assembly into slanging match

National

VINOTHAN NAIDOO: A professional public service is incompatible with cadre ...

Opinion

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s municipal crisis risks undoing all other economic gains

Opinion / Columnists

BIG READ: We need to talk about black privilege

Life

Wheel of justice is turning and the crooks are on the side going downwards

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.