Initiate disciplinary action against Jacob Khawe, says ANC integrity commission
The Gauteng provincial secretary was placed on suspension in April following allegations that he physically abused his wife
23 June 2022 - 12:32
The ANC integrity commission has recommended the party should initiate disciplinary action against its Gauteng provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, who was placed on suspension in April following allegations that he physically abused his wife.
This was contained in a letter to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile dated May 13 and signed by commission chair George Mashamba, which Business Day has seen...
