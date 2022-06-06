Politics ANC executive in KZN at crossroads on Ramaphosa Province wants to avoid a repeat of the 2017 when it lost out on key national positions B L Premium

The ANC provincial executive in KwaZulu-Natal wants to avoid a repeat of the 2017 Nasrec national elective conference, when it lost out on key national positions after backing the losing presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, insiders say.

ANC insiders in the province told Business Day on Monday the mood in branches in the province is to make sure KwaZulu-Natal has strong representation in the top six positions of the party, and an even stronger voice at the national elective conference this December. ..