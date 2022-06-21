Politics Lesufi and Maile to battle it out for ANC Gauteng chair The two have taken each other on before for key positions in the party’s provincial structures B L Premium

With the writing on the wall that the ANC’s electoral support could dip below the 50% mark in 2024, the party’s Gauteng structure is set to decide who will be the face of its campaign when it elects a new provincial leadership this weekend.

Co-operative governance and human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and his education counterpart Panyaza Lesufi, the current ANC Gauteng provincial deputy chair, are likely to be the top contenders for the influential provincial chair position...