Politics Postponement of ANC North West elections yet to be approved The provincial interim structure pushed its elective conference back to August amid factionalism and internal wrangling

The ANC in North West is in a race against time to convince the party’s national leadership to approve its decision to postpone its provincial elective conference to August.

The decision is said to have been spurred by internal disputes in the party in the province. The provincial conference was scheduled to take place this weekend, but has been postponed to August to allow for a resolution of disputes involving branch general meetings...