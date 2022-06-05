Sibanye strike ends after workers accept multiterm increase
Move comes after unions are given a mandate to accept a three-year proposal made by the CCMA
05 June 2022 - 15:15
The protracted wage strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations that would have entered its third month on Thursday, has just about ended, with parties expected to formalise a pay hike deal early this week.
This comes after 25,000 gold mineworkers affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Friday gave the unions’ leadership a mandate to accept a three-year wage proposal made by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to the parties...
