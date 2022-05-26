National / Labour Amplats signs five-year, above-inflation wage deal with unions The wage agreement reached with Amcu, NUM and Uasa will be implemented on July 1 B L Premium

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), one of the world’s leading producers of the precious metal, has signed a five-year inflation-beating wage agreement with three unions.

The pay hike deal will see lowest-paid employees getting increases of 7.5% or R1,100 in the first year, rising to R1,500 or 7.5% in the last year. A lowest-paid surface worker who earns R13,800 per month will take home R20,350 by the end of the agreement, while an underground worker’s salary will rise to just over R21,000 in the last year of the pay hike deal...