National Busisiwe Mkhwebane refers SMS probe to Hawks and the JSC Ismail Abramjee phoned two judges before an event and sent a lawyer a controversial SMS before a court date B L Premium

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has referred a probe into the controversial SMS said to have been “leaked” from the Constitutional Court to a lawyer representing parliament’s speaker in her impeachment trial, to the Hawks and Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane announced she had completed her preliminary probe into the SMS. But most of those she subpoenaed refused to give her information. They have challenged her investigation’s legality, doubting her powers to investigate. Some, she said, accused her of interfering...