Busisiwe Mkhwebane refers SMS probe to Hawks and the JSC
Ismail Abramjee phoned two judges before an event and sent a lawyer a controversial SMS before a court date
31 May 2022 - 20:43
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has referred a probe into the controversial SMS said to have been “leaked” from the Constitutional Court to a lawyer representing parliament’s speaker in her impeachment trial, to the Hawks and Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
On Tuesday, Mkhwebane announced she had completed her preliminary probe into the SMS. But most of those she subpoenaed refused to give her information. They have challenged her investigation’s legality, doubting her powers to investigate. Some, she said, accused her of interfering...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now