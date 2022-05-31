×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane refers SMS probe to Hawks and the JSC

Ismail Abramjee phoned two judges before an event and sent a lawyer a controversial SMS before a court date

BL Premium
31 May 2022 - 20:43 Erin Bates

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has referred a probe into the controversial SMS said to have been “leaked” from the Constitutional Court to a lawyer representing parliament’s speaker in her impeachment trial, to the Hawks and Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane announced she had completed her preliminary probe into the SMS. But most of those she subpoenaed refused to give her information. They have challenged her investigation’s legality, doubting her powers to investigate. Some, she said, accused her of interfering...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now