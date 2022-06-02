×

National

Discovery Vitality will refund clients booked on suspended Kulula and BA flights

Vitality members with a Discovery Bank account will be automatically refunded the amount they spent on flights, Discovery says

02 June 2022 - 11:26 Suthentira Govender
Picture: SUPPLIED


Discovery Vitality has announced it will refund its clients who have booked flights on Kulula and British Airways.

Comair grounded its British Airways and Kulula.com flights on Wednesday while the airline operator seeks funding.

In a communique to clients on Thursday, Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said: “While Comair has credit and refund processes in place, we are aware that these may be lengthy.

“However, in order to assist our clients, for Vitality members with a Discovery Bank account who have a discounted flight booked to depart between June 1 and 7, Discovery Bank will automatically refund the amount they spent on that flight into their Discovery Bank account by the end of business today.

“Discovery Bank will extend this refund solution to all Comair flights cancelled due to this issue as the expected duration of the suspension becomes clearer.

“While Comair’s own internal refund and credit processes still apply for all other affected members, we are working on alternative booking and refund solutions,” he said.

A Discovery Bank account is a prerequisite for the refund to be made. Affected Vitality members who are not Discovery Bank clients can open a Discovery Bank account before June 30 to facilitate the refund.

“The funds will be deposited into your Discovery Bank transaction account. If you do not have one, it will be deposited into your Discovery Bank credit card account, or else your Discovery Bank savings account.”

Govender said on Twitter he was sorry “people are having to deal with this in the context of Comair’s sudden flights suspension”.

“To try to help alleviate the stress and disruption, Vitality has worked with Discovery Bank to assist members to have access to funds to make alternative arrangements.”

He hoped the support would alleviate the situation for stressed travellers.

TimesLIVE

