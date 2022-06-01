National Comair and union to meet on Thursday amid fear of jobs bloodbath The airline announced on Tuesday it has been forced to suspend all its flights due to a lack of funding B L Premium

The largest union at Comair, which has been scrambling for cash since at least January to make up for losses caused by the Omicron-induced travel bans, says it will meet the airline’s management team on Thursday amid fears of job losses after the company indefinitely grounded all flights.

Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula flights in SA and is a key regional operator accounting for 40% of airline capacity, announced on Tuesday night that it has been forced to suspend all its flights with immediate effect due to a lack of funding...