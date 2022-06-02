New Lexus RX SUV makes global debut

Lexus, the luxury wing of Toyota, has premiered its new RX, the range established in 1989 and a pioneer in hybrid crossover SUVs. Now in its fifth generation, the model’s wheelbase is 60mm longer than that of its predecessor and the tread is widened by 15mm in the front and 45mm in the rear. What hasn’t changed is the vehicle’s refined ride quality and quietness.

When it comes to exterior tweaks, Lexus says it wanted to create a unique identity through the use of the “spindle body. The rear view is simple but strong, with a floating roof concept and signature L-shaped tail lights.

Much like the new NX, the interior design is based on the human-centred Tazuna concept, which aims to create a more intuitive connection between car and driver while being spacious and comfortable. Sadly, there's no option to fit the new Lexus yoke steering wheel as found in the RZ electric SUV. The steering wheel switches are integrated with the head-up display. Control of navigation, audio and other functions can also be monitored through the HUD, and there is a centre display that comes in either 35cm or 24.8cm.