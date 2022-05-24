National Cannabis bill will delay growth of industry, warn critics The amended bill does not legalise the commercial production of cannabis but leaves this for future legislation B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision of a hemp and cannabis industry creating more than 130,000 new jobs would be delayed by years if the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill — presently before parliament’s justice and correctional services committee — does not provide for the commercialisation of cannabis, the committee heard on Tuesday.

The committee has already held public hearings on the bill, but called for public comment and held further hearings on Tuesday on proposed amendments to three aspects of the bill: commercial activities in respect of recreational cannabis; the cultivation, possession and supply of cannabis plants and cannabis by cultural or religious communities or organisations for cultural or religious purposes; and the use of cannabis for palliation or medication. The amended bill says commercial cannabis activities “are authorised subject to the enactment of national legislation”...