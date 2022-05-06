×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

EU warns that Europe is becoming a ‘cocaine hub’

The multi-million European drug market is growing thanks to higher production in South America and the region's expanding capabilities to process raw cocaine

06 May 2022 - 11:33 Francesco Guarascio
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Brussels — Europe is increasingly becoming a hub for production and trans-shipment of cocaine to other regions of the world, in addition to being a major consumption market, EU agencies said on Friday, warning also about the expanding methamphetamine industry.

After cannabis, cocaine is the most consumed drug in Europe, with millions of users and sales of about €10.5bn ($11.1bn) in 2020, according to a joint EU report by law enforcement agency Europol and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA).

The European market is growing, driven by higher production in South America and also by expanding capabilities to process the raw drug in Europe itself. It could grow even more with new types of smokable cocaine products being developed, the report said, warning of higher health risks.

“More production is also now taking place inside Europe, indicating changes in the region's role in the international cocaine trade,” the report said.

Belgium appears to be at the centre of the industry in Europe, according to data collected by the EU agencies. It is the EU country that seized the most cocaine in 2020, the last year for which data is available, for a total volume of 70 tonnes mostly at the port of Antwerp, against 49 tonnes in the Netherlands, Europe's second biggest nation for seizures.

Belgium is also a leading country in processing coca paste, alongside the Netherlands and Spain, according to the report, which cites as evidence seizures of large quantities of chemical precursors for cocaine production and information about processing facilities.

Cocaine and coffee bags seized at the Nespresso plant in Romont, Switzerland are seen in this handout picture taken at an unknown location and released May 5 2022. Picture: REUTERS/POLICE CANTONALE FRIBOURG
Cocaine and coffee bags seized at the Nespresso plant in Romont, Switzerland are seen in this handout picture taken at an unknown location and released May 5 2022. Picture: REUTERS/POLICE CANTONALE FRIBOURG

Cocaine imported into Europe from South America is increasingly re-exported to other parts of the world, notably the Middle East and Asia, making Europe “a key trans-shipment point for drugs originating elsewhere,” the report said.

The European market for methamphetamine is also growing, but remains much smaller than that for cocaine, the report said, noting it was difficult to estimate its precise size. The synthetic stimulant drug has traditionally been produced mostly in the Czech Republic and consumed in Eastern Europe, but new data shows demand is growing in Western Europe, especially in Belgium, which has become a major producer of the drug.

“There is now growing concern about production facilities located in Belgium and the Netherlands, where methamphetamine can be produced on a considerably larger scale,” the report said.

Europe is a leading producer of methamphetamine worldwide, and European producers are now increasingly working with Mexican criminal groups to refine production processes, the EU agencies warned.

Reuters

READ ALSO:

Huge haul of suspected cocaine found in Durban shipping container

Bust was made after members of crime intelligence, the Hawks and Saneb received a tip-off
National
2 months ago

Credit Suisse faces money laundering charges in Bulgarian cocaine trafficking trial

Second-biggest bank in Switzerland allegedly accepts millions in drugs loot stuffed into suitcases
Companies
2 months ago

Drugs worth more than €60m seized in SA and Niger

Traffickers’ shipments are getting larger because of Covid-19 restrictions, says Interpol
National
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand holds its ground after US rates rise at ...
World / Americas
2.
Global Covid deaths closer to 15-million, triple ...
World
3.
Pakistan names new central bank chief as new ...
World / Asia
4.
Bank of England warns of recession as it hikes ...
World / Europe
5.
Orban warns oil embargo plan against Russia will ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.