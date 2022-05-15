Completion of Ukusekela talks is imminent, says Nutritional Holdings
Suspended company has begun negotiations with little-known Alvero to keep production going
15 May 2022 - 18:33
Negotiations and administration work that will see production continue at its Ukusekela cannabis business are expected to be completed before end-May, says embattled investment holding company Nutritional Holdings.
Nutritional Holdings acquired Ukusekela Holdings in October 2020 and the fulfilling of licence requirements may be just what the company needs to stage a long-awaited turnaround...
