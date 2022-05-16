×

National

Brace yourself for a huge petrol price increase in June

South Africans could see the price of petrol rise by up to R3.50 a litre come month end

16 May 2022 - 13:47 Thomas Falkiner
The price of petrol could rise by R3.50 a litre in June. File photo: 123RF/JARUN
The price of petrol could rise by R3.50 a litre in June. File photo: 123RF/JARUN

Things are looking unbelievably bleak for SA motorists as June is set to usher in a petrol price hike of huge proportions. 

It’s an economic perfect storm: thanks to government’s suspension of the general fuel levy coming to an end — an automatic increase of R1.50 per litre. Add to this a bullish dollar, floundering rand and surging international crude oil prices, and South Africans could see the price of petrol rise by up to R3.50 a litre come month end.

“Based on information, about two days ago the petrol price would have increased by nearly R2 a litre in any event,” economist Dawie Roodt told news site EWN on Monday.

“We are talking about R2 plus R1.50, bringing it to R3.50. That is the increase likely to be seen per litre in June.”

This means the country’s already cash-strapped motorists could be coughing up in the region of R25.50 a litre depending on the grade and region — coastal versus inland. 

Petrol price to drop but other fuel hikes will hit people hard, says AA

The average international product prices of petrol decreased while those of diesel and illuminating paraffin increased
National
1 week ago

Durban port restarts operations after floods

Food, medical supplies and petrol have been prioritised, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says
News
3 weeks ago

Tax ‘holiday’ limits April fuel price hikes

Petrol and diesel prices rise on Wednesday, but fuel levy reduction eases burden on motorists
National
1 month ago
