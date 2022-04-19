SA searches for used EVs and hybrids have doubled

These days, electrified vehicles (EVs) positively dominate motoring news pages, with the seemingly ever-increasing price of petrol not far behind. So, given these factors, are SA car shoppers lending more consideration to fully electric and hybrid vehicles than in years gone by?

We decided to compare AutoTrader search data for the first quarter of 2021 with the same period in 2022. The results are crystal clear: searches for used electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles have virtually doubled year on year.

In the first three months of 2021, AutoTrader users conducted more than 132,000 searches employing only the electric filter, with that figure jumping to an impressive 261,000 in the opening quarter of 2022.

When digging deeper into searches for specific battery-powered models as opposed to the aforementioned broader EV query, we see the arrival of newcomers such as the Audi e-tron (which attracted as many as 92,000 searches in Q1 of 2022) drove much of that considerable growth. That said, the data set furthermore indicates strong year-on-year search increases for established EVs such as the Porsche Taycan (growing from over 41,000 to 57,000 searches) and BMW i3 (from 57,000 to 69,000 searches).