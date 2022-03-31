Godongwana cushions petrol hikes by cutting fuel levy
Cost to fiscus of R6bn will be covered by the sale of SA’s strategic crude oil stockpile
31 March 2022 - 17:28
UPDATED 31 March 2022 - 22:55
The government has cut the fuel levy by almost 40% between next week and the end of May at a total cost to the fiscus of R6bn to cushion consumers and businesses from the effect of prices that have jumped to record highs in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told the National Assembly on Thursday that the levy would be reduced by R1.50 a litre from April 6 until the end of May. That will bring the charge for petrol down from R3.85c/l to R2.35c/l...
