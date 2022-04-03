Unregulated petrol market would be death of transformation, says association
Fuel Retailers Association points out that the proposals would threaten the viability of new black businesses
03 April 2022 - 16:56
A deregulated petrol market would have a devastating effect on transformation and the viability of emergent retailers, the Fuel Retailers Association says.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe announced a number of proposed measures, which could take effect from June 1. They include the introduction of a price cap on 93 octane petrol, which would allow retailers to sell at a price below the regulated price. This would introduce competition into the petrol market...
