National

Unregulated petrol market would be death of transformation, says association

Fuel Retailers Association points out that the proposals would threaten the viability of new black businesses

BL Premium
03 April 2022 - 16:56 Linda Ensor

A deregulated petrol market would have a devastating effect on transformation and the viability of emergent retailers, the Fuel Retailers Association says.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe announced a number of proposed measures, which could take effect from June 1. They include the introduction of a price cap on 93 octane petrol, which would allow retailers to sell at a price below the regulated price. This would introduce competition into the petrol market...

