×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sapref still cleaning up pollution on beaches after KZN floods

The flooding took place while SA’s largest crude oil refinery was in the final stages of shutting down for a planned maintenance period

16 May 2022 - 13:45 Suthentira Govender
Sapref oil refinery, south of Durban, during the April 2022 floods. File picture: VIA FACEBOOK.
Sapref oil refinery, south of Durban, during the April 2022 floods. File picture: VIA FACEBOOK.

Sapref is forging ahead with its cleanup of contaminants that washed up onto beaches close to the south Durban site during April’s devastating floods.

The huge refinery site was not spared by the torrential rainfall that wreaked havoc in Durban and surrounds.

“The heavy rains and damage to the Umlaas Canal wall led to Sapref being flooded, with water levels reaching 2m-3m across the site. This resulted in extensive damage to equipment and infrastructure, including plant, roads, IT systems, electricity and water systems,” Sapref said on Monday.

The flooding took place while SA’s largest crude oil refinery was in the final stages of shutting down for a planned maintenance period.

“The hydrocarbon inventory in the units was at a minimum. The units that were still online tripped due to floods, resulting in some flaring of light hydrocarbons on the night of April 12 that continued into April 13.”

Hydrocarbons are the principal constituents of petroleum and natural gas.

A Sapref drone surveillance assessment “showed no major leaks from storage tanks”.

“A few tanks were left visibly tilting at the storage area. These tanks were almost empty. Some hydrocarbons in open oil recovery systems and waste dams, as well as drums and vehicles, were washed from the site and surrounding areas onto the adjacent beach. There was a significant impact to the coast south of the canal up to Tiger Rocks beach.”

An assessment of the environmental effect was conducted.

“This was followed by a cleanup of the affected beach as well as the canal. The Sapref canal and Isipingo estuary were sectioned off to prevent further contamination. To date, 90% of the contaminated debris has been removed from the beach, estuary and mangroves,” Sapref said.

“All relevant environmental authorities were notified of this flooding event and Sapref is working under their direction as the cleanup progresses to completion.”

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa commits to ‘climate proofing’ government to improve response to disasters

The president told Durban business and industry leaders that responses to disasters must be improved
National
21 hours ago

Race against time to fix rail cargo crisis after floods

Alternatives in place for transport of jet fuel as pressure grows on road haulage system between Durban and Joburg
Business
1 day ago

OR Tambo fuel shortage hits airlines’ pockets hard

The costs are compounded by Airports Company SA, which is refusing to waive the extra landing and handling fees airlines accrued from landing at two ...
Business
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rapid loss of weather stations puts SA’s disaster ...
National
2.
Operation Dudula warns legal and illegal ...
National
3.
Yengeni raises concern over Zondo with JSC
National
4.
Lamola scrambling to fix courts as public works ...
National
5.
Time is running out for Denel to restructure in ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa to meet KZN business leaders on Sunday

National

KZN floods were twice as likely to happen, due to climate change, study shows

National

KwaZulu-Natal pins recovery hopes on tourism after devastating floods

National

No damaged vehicles will make it to the sales floor, Toyota says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.