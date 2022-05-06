×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Load-shedding moves to stage 1 for the weekend

Power cuts to reduce to stage 1 from 10pm on Friday night

06 May 2022 - 19:03 Staff Writer
Picture: RODION KUTSAEY/UNSPLASH
Picture: RODION KUTSAEY/UNSPLASH

Power utility Eskom says it is downscaling the load-shedding implemented earlier this week to stage 1 from stage 2.

“Due to the lower weekend demand‚ load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 10pm this evening. Load-shedding will continue at that level until 5am on Monday‚” Eskom said in a statement on Friday.

It added that while the return of generation units may be slow‚ load-shedding may be halted at some point during the weekend.

Since Thursday‚ generation units at Matla‚ Hendrina and Arnot had returned to service but units at Kusile‚ Kendal and Matimba were taken offline or had tripped, it said.

“Further‚ delays in returning generators to service at Arnot‚ Kendal and three units at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraints.”

TimesLIVE

Stage 8 load-shedding is only an option to avert total power collapse, says Gordhan

No need for Eskom state of disaster because load-shedding can be escalated, says minister
National
1 day ago

Eskom’s system is old and unpredictable, and SA must understand, Jan Oberholzer says

Eskom is ‘trying our best to match capacity to demand, but we have an unreliable and unpredictable system’, the Eskom CFO says
National
2 days ago

Prepare for a week of load-shedding as nine Eskom generators break down

State-owned utility will start a fresh round of stage 2 power cuts as it loses 2,000MW
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Treasury wants new unified salary structure to ...
National
2.
New Covid rules will keep a tight leash on ...
National / Health
3.
Public sector unions test Godongwana with demand ...
National / Labour
4.
Stage 8 load-shedding is only an option to avert ...
National
5.
Pravin Gordhan calls for ban on scrap metal ...
National

Related Articles

BIG READ: Chasing darkness — how the ANC captured Eskom and turned out the ...

Life

WATCH: Eskom in focus as load-shedding threatens SA’s growth prospects

National

Ramaphosa and Eskom clear the air after spate of recriminations

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.