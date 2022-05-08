Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Pushing back financial close for renewable energy bids is fatal B L Premium

The postponements to the financial close of the fifth bid window renewable energy projects are terrifying — SA cannot afford to suffer further delays to getting new energy on grid.

The original date was end-April, but on April 28 the independent power producers office extended the deadline to end-July for 14 projects, and end-September for the remaining 11, with most of the independent power producers (IPPs) not being ready for financial close...