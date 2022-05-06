×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Load-shedding to continue over the weekend

Eskom says power cuts are in force until 5am on Monday amid shortage of generation capacity

06 May 2022 - 08:10 Timeslive
A shop owner picks an item for a customer by candlelight during power outages on April 20 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SiPHIWE SIBEKO
A shop owner picks an item for a customer by candlelight during power outages on April 20 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SiPHIWE SIBEKO

“Though we are expecting a reduction in demand from Friday afternoon into the weekend‚ the slow recovery of generation capacity does not allow a reduction in the load-shedding stage yet. The status quo remains‚” said Eskom.

The power cuts are in force until 5am on Monday‚ with the power utility saying earlier this week that “this load-shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service‚ as well as breakdowns of nine generators”.

South Africans were warned in April that 100 days of rolling blackouts are predicted in the year ahead.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs on Thursday Eskom could be turned around within a decade.

“The Eskom we know today won’t be the Eskom you will recognise in 10 years’ time. It will be a completely different entity‚” he said. “It is this ANC administration‚ starting in 2018‚ that takes the responsibility to ensure in time there will be energy security and it will transform Eskom.”

The DA has called for a declaration of a state of disaster‚ arguing that doing so will allow provinces and municipalities that have the resources and capacity to generate electricity from private players to do so more expeditiously.

Business Day reported Gordhan said there was no need for this as load-shedding was a tool to protect the system from total collapse.

“There are internal plans to manage the power system which will allow the system’s operator to implement up to stage 8 load-shedding to protect the grid from total collapse. At this stage there is absolutely no requirement for Eskom or the government to declare such an emergency [state of disaster]‚” Gordhan said.

Stage 8 would mean outages of up to 13 hours.

TimesLIVE

South Deep solar plant set to power up in August

Nersa has approved Gold Fields’ application to lift the project’s output capacity from 40MW to 60MW
Companies
20 hours ago

LETTER: Blame ANC, not Eskom, for power crisis

The party and its cadres destroyed productivity in an attempt to ‘transform’ SOEs
Opinion
2 days ago

Eskom’s system is old and unpredictable, and SA must understand, Jan Oberholzer says

Eskom is ‘trying our best to match capacity to demand, but we have an unreliable and unpredictable system’, the Eskom CFO says
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Treasury wants new unified salary structure to ...
National
2.
New Covid rules will keep a tight leash on ...
National / Health
3.
Public sector unions test Godongwana with demand ...
National / Labour
4.
Pravin Gordhan calls for ban on scrap metal ...
National
5.
Stage 8 load-shedding is only an option to avert ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom’s system is old and unpredictable, and SA must understand, Jan Oberholzer ...

National

Stage 8 load-shedding is only an option to avert total power collapse, says ...

National

LETTER: Gauteng needs to wean itself off Eskom

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.