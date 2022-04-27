Acsa reassures on jet fuel supply to OR Tambo despite flood-related challenges

Airports Company of SA (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu has assured airlines fuel supply was “stable” despite the transport challenges caused in the main by floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mpofu said the disruptions to transportation “as a result of many factors”, including flood damage, resulted in force majeure being declared by some companies.

About 140 sections of Transnet freight rail lines were damaged on the route to Johannesburg.

“Of the 67 rail tanks en route to OR Tambo International Airport airlines, only 11 arrived, with 56 remaining behind.

“It is estimated Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) will only be able to repair the damaged rail infrastructure by June 9, and this has necessitated Acsa, TFR and oil companies to develop an interim plan to have sufficient jet fuel at OR Tambo International Airport.

This disruption to the supply of jet fuel to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, due mainly to flood damage to railway infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal, has caused “uncertainty” among international airlines.