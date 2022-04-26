National Real-time audits of flood disaster funding will be done, says Cyril Ramaphosa Ramaphosa says it is a source of great shame that the most burning debate after the floods was about fears resources allocated to deal with the disaster would be misappropriated B L Premium

The auditor-general will conduct real-time audits of the expenditure of emergency flood relief funds to ensure they are used for their intended purposes, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in parliament on Tuesday.

“This will provide independent assurance of whether public funds have been appropriately accounted for and were used for their intended purposes. These audits aim to prevent, detect and report on the findings to ensure an immediate response to prevent leakage, potential fraud as well as wastage...