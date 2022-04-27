ANC had a chance to fix land reforms but squandered it, says Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

The ANC government blew an opportunity after 1994 to address land reform due to a number of factors, including corruption and its failure to speed up land restitution for 5-million affected people, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said late on Wednesday.

Ngcukaitobi, who often acts as a judge in the Land Claims Court, made this remark during the launch of his book, Land Matters, at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.

The book looks at SA’s failed land reforms and the road ahead. Ngcukaitobi said to locate the logjam to the land question, one needed to look back during the transitional period.

“I am personally very sympathetic with the ANC position during the transition. That is where my sympathy ends. After that, there is a period in which we acquired enough political power, military power and police power. But what did we do? That is where we squandered freedom and also squandered the possibility of freedom for young people coming after us,” Ngcukaitobi said.

He said for 15 years before 2017, there had been a gradual erosion of the budget available for land reform.

“They have been cutting the budget available for land reform so when you claim land or are not successful in claiming land, they have no money to pay you.”

He said one of government’s land reform programmes was restitution, designed to ensure 5-million South Africans who were forcefully removed from their land as a result of the Native Land Act get their land back or receive compensation.