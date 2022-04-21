×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ukraine confirms call between Cyril Ramaphosa and Volodymyr Zelensky

It has been reported that bickering between Ukrainian and SA diplomats was behind a delay in the phone call between the two heads of state

21 April 2022 - 10:38 Amanda Khoza
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

After weeks of waiting, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had a phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Had a phone conversation with @CyrilRamaphosa. Told about our resistance to Russian aggression. Discussed the threat of a global food crisis, deepening relations with the Republic of SA and co-operation within international organisations,” tweeted Zelensky on Wednesday evening.

Ramaphosa, who has previously confirmed through Twitter that he has had telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, has yet to confirm the phone call.

Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova confirmed to TimesLIVE on Thursday morning that the phone call did take place.

“The call took place yesterday [Wednesday] evening.”

When asked if she had facilitated the call, she said: “Of course.”

Earlier reports noted that bickering between SA and Ukrainian diplomats was behind the delay in the phone call between the two heads of state.

The Ukrainians were said to be unhappy that SA requested a call between the two presidents a week after Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with Putin.

Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela told the Sunday Times it was Abravitova’s responsibility to facilitate the meeting after a request was made on March 11.

“Our president is waiting for [that phone call] so that he can engage with her president. Can she make that happen like the Russians made it happen with their president, Putin?” asked Monyela.

However, in an interview with the newspaper, Abravitova said she had been struggling to get an audience with both international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor and Ramaphosa. The closest she could get to Ramaphosa was through an informal meeting with his special adviser on international relations, Maropene Ramokgopa.

On Thursday, she was happy the phone call had finally happened.

She said: “Definitely. It is the first engagement for many years. At least in 10 years.”

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa and Zelensky edge towards phone call as SA appears to soften

Ukrainian ambassador finally meets international relations & co-operation department DG 45 days after Russia's invasion
National
1 week ago

Ramaphosa and Biden discuss Ukraine, trade, climate change and food security

US president is one of several world leaders the SA president has spoken with since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine in February
World
1 week ago

Pandor defends SA’s abstention, saying UN ousting Russia from human rights council is like ‘poking a bear’

UN motion ousting Russia from human rights council is part of “aggressive discourse” says SA’s international relations and cooperation minister
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted ...
National
2.
Sibanye strikers ‘steadfast’ as industrial action ...
National / Labour
3.
‘Thousands’ of Toyotas to be scrapped due to KZN ...
National
4.
Put relief materials and funds into credible ...
National
5.
Risk of 100 days of power cuts in the year ahead, ...
National

Related Articles

‘Battle of Donbas’ starts on Ukraine’s eastern front

World / Asia

STEVEN KUO: The SA government, lacking leadership, has slighted the Ukrainian ...

Opinion / Columnists

Europe expects to pay bulk of Ukraine’s reconstruction costs

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.