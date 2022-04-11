Ramaphosa and Zelensky edge towards phone call as SA appears to soften
Ukrainian ambassador finally meets international relations & co-operation department DG 45 days after Russia's invasion
11 April 2022 - 19:46
UPDATED 11 April 2022 - 23:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose government has faced criticism for its neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despite mounting evidence of atrocities, could be a step closer to securing a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.
This comes after an apparent softening on the issue by the department of international relations & co-operation...
