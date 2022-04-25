SA ‘between a rock and a hard place’ as Zondo asks for more time
State capture inquiry chair wants a further six weeks to complete his work
25 April 2022 - 18:42
The state attorney was on Monday finalising chief justice Raymond Zondo’s case for a further six weeks to complete the state capture inquiry report. Zondo hopes the court will move his deadline from April 30 to June 15.
He filed a statement with the high court last week and the urgent application is set down for Thursday. Despite several delays, several nongovernment organisations (NGOs) and commentators, including parties to the matter, are sympathetic to Zondo and his team over the pressures on them...
