×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Fired anti-nuclear activist takes Gwede Mantashe to court

The energy minister fired Peter Becker from the board of the National Nuclear Regulator earlier in 2022, accusing him of ‘misconduct’ for his anti-nuclear comments

14 April 2022 - 12:04 Bobby Jordan
Koeberg, outside Cape Town. File picture: BLOOMBERG.
Koeberg, outside Cape Town. File picture: BLOOMBERG.

Safety concerns about SA’s nuclear power station look set to take centre stage during a high court showdown between energy minister Gwede Mantashe and prominent anti-nuclear activist Peter Becker.

Becker this week filed his affidavit in a fightback against Mantashe, who axed him from the board of the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) earlier in 2022.

Mantashe accused the activist of “misconduct” for his anti-nuclear comments, notably in a magazine interview shortly before the minister appointed him as a director at the regulator.

Becker has previously also raised concerns about Koeberg nuclear power station outside Cape Town, as well as about Eskom’s proposal to situate a second nuclear power station at Koeberg or Thyspunt near St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: BLOOMBERG.

In his affidavit, Becker says Mantashe’s decision was not only irrational but motivated by his desire to silence critics of SA’s nuclear power programme.  

Becker said his anti-nuclear stance was well-known at the time of his appointment as the sole civil society member of the NNR board. His active role in civil society was precisely the reason he had been appointed in the first place.

“The ulterior motive and purpose was to get rid of a director who may raise challenging questions concerning nuclear energy in SA, and in that context concerning the extension of Koeberg’s lifespan and other nuclear projects,” he said.

Becker told TimesLIVE on Friday: “The minister appears to have discharged me because I am not neutral with regard to the desirability of nuclear power in SA, but has taken no action against other directors who have expressed strong pronuclear views.”

Mantashe’s spokesperson, Natie Shabangu, confirmed Becker’s dismissal in March.

“The department is in the process of appointing a member of the board and an alternate member to represent communities which may be affected by nuclear activities. This process is expected to be concluded in due course,” Shabangu said. 

TimesLIVE

MICHAEL AVERY: Evidence casts doubt on renewables over nuclear as solution to cutting emissions

Contrarian research into the global energy transition conducted amid a lobby against natural gas
Opinion
3 days ago

Experts assess Koeberg safety ahead of 20-year extension

The plant has made progress in ageing management activities since 2015, says team member
National
1 week ago

World at risk for runaway climate change, UN report finds

Only immediate, ambitious climate action will keep global temperatures from rising 1.5°C beyond the pre-industrial average, the report says
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SIU win is a blow to Zweli Mkhize’s political ...
National
2.
SA near rock bottom for mining investment, Fraser ...
National
3.
Bereaved and displaced in KZN turn to Ramaphosa ...
National
4.
Toyota shutters flood-hit Durban plant
National
5.
Amcu and NUM to apply for secondary strike at ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: Evidence casts doubt on renewables over nuclear as solution to ...

Opinion / Columnists

Africa’s mixed stance on UN action on Russia explained

World / Africa

Experts assess Koeberg safety ahead of 20-year extension

National

World at risk for runaway climate change, UN report finds

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.