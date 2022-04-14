Fired anti-nuclear activist takes Gwede Mantashe to court

Safety concerns about SA’s nuclear power station look set to take centre stage during a high court showdown between energy minister Gwede Mantashe and prominent anti-nuclear activist Peter Becker.

Becker this week filed his affidavit in a fightback against Mantashe, who axed him from the board of the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) earlier in 2022.

Mantashe accused the activist of “misconduct” for his anti-nuclear comments, notably in a magazine interview shortly before the minister appointed him as a director at the regulator.

Becker has previously also raised concerns about Koeberg nuclear power station outside Cape Town, as well as about Eskom’s proposal to situate a second nuclear power station at Koeberg or Thyspunt near St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape.