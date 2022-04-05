Experts assess Koeberg safety ahead of 20-year extension
The plant has made progress in ageing management activities since 2015, says team member
05 April 2022 - 18:02
In preparation for the safe extension of the operating life of Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently concluded a peer review mission of certain safety aspects at the plant.
Nuclear professionals from eight countries reviewed the safety aspects of Koeberg’s long-term operation to extend the life of the power station by 20 years, including preparedness, organisation, and programmes for safe operation...
