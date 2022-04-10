BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Evidence casts doubt on renewables over nuclear as solution to cutting emissions
Contrarian research into the global energy transition conducted amid a lobby against natural gas
10 April 2022 - 16:26
The traditional carbon-based energy market is a cyclical business driven by a “carefully choreographed capital-spending cycle”, researchers have found.
Leigh Goehring and Adam Rozencwajg of New York-based investment manager Goehring & Rozencwajg conducted the highly contrarian and original research into the unfolding European energy crisis and global energy transition into renewables that is playing out in SA against a backdrop of a lobby against natural gas in favour of renewables...
