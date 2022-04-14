×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Thembi Mthembu, the widow of Jackson Mthembu, dies

The cause of death is unclear but it has been reported that she had not been well for the past couple of weeks

14 April 2022 - 11:41 Shonisani Tshikalange
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu and his wife, Thembi, arrive at Sona 2020. File photo
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu and his wife, Thembi, arrive at Sona 2020. File photo
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

Thembi Mthembu, the widow of former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, has died in a Pretoria hospital.

A family member, Buyi Mthembu, confirmed her passing but said further details could not be divulged at the moment as the family was still to meet.

The cause of death is unclear but it has been reported that she had not been well for the past couple of weeks.

Mthembu died in January 2021 of Covid-19-related complications at the age of 62. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

His late wife had worked as a nurse at a local clinic. 

TimesLIVE

Mthembu risked his life for liberation and despaired as we lost our way, says Ramaphosa

Eulogy by Cyril Ramaphosa at the official funeral of minister in the presidency
National
1 year ago

Jackson Mthembu hailed as a brave, honest servant of the people

Deputy President David Mabuza will deliver the keynote tribute at a memorial service on Monday
National
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SIU win is a blow to Zweli Mkhize’s political ...
National
2.
SA near rock bottom for mining investment, Fraser ...
National
3.
Bereaved and displaced in KZN turn to Ramaphosa ...
National
4.
Toyota shutters flood-hit Durban plant
National
5.
Amcu and NUM to apply for secondary strike at ...
National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.