Thembi Mthembu, the widow of Jackson Mthembu, dies

Thembi Mthembu, the widow of former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, has died in a Pretoria hospital.

A family member, Buyi Mthembu, confirmed her passing but said further details could not be divulged at the moment as the family was still to meet.

The cause of death is unclear but it has been reported that she had not been well for the past couple of weeks.

Mthembu died in January 2021 of Covid-19-related complications at the age of 62. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

His late wife had worked as a nurse at a local clinic.

