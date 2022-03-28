No-confidence vote hangs like a sword of Damocles over Ramaphosa
President could be spared the vote on Wednesday as ATM calls for a delay
28 March 2022 - 13:07
UPDATED 28 March 2022 - 22:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was set to face the first motion of no confidence in his four years in office, could be spared the vote on Wednesday.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) — which holds two seats in the National Assembly — first brought the motion in February 2020. The ATM counts as one of its leaders Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson of former president Jacob Zuma and the architect of a vaguely defined radical economic transformation policy that strikes a responsive chord among a faction in the ANC...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now