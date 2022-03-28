National No-confidence vote hangs like a sword of Damocles over Ramaphosa President could be spared the vote on Wednesday as ATM calls for a delay B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was set to face the first motion of no confidence in his four years in office, could be spared the vote on Wednesday.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) — which holds two seats in the National Assembly — first brought the motion in February 2020. The ATM counts as one of its leaders Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson of former president Jacob Zuma and the architect of a vaguely defined radical economic transformation policy that strikes a responsive chord among a faction in the ANC...