DA tables motion of no confidence in ‘incompetent’ cabinet
Unusual move comes as opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address
14 February 2022 - 17:52
Opposition parties took turns to tear into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s record as head of state on Tuesday with the DA announcing it has tabled a motion of no confidence in his entire cabinet as pressure mounts on the president to implement critical economic reforms.
During the debate on Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address [Sona] on Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa has failed to deliver on most of the promises made in previous speeches and this is in large part due to an “incompetent” cabinet...
