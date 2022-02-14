National DA tables motion of no confidence in ‘incompetent’ cabinet Unusual move comes as opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address B L Premium

Opposition parties took turns to tear into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s record as head of state on Tuesday with the DA announcing it has tabled a motion of no confidence in his entire cabinet as pressure mounts on the president to implement critical economic reforms.

During the debate on Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address [Sona] on Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa has failed to deliver on most of the promises made in previous speeches and this is in large part due to an “incompetent” cabinet...