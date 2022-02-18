Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet is ‘lazy’, says Bantu Holomisa

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has thrown his support behind a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, labelling them “enablers” and “gatekeepers of the looting spree we have witnessed over the years”.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said this week that his party had tabled a vote of no confidence in Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

The decision drew mixed reactions online, but found support in Holomisa.

Taking to Twitter, he said cabinet members had “been enablers and gatekeepers of the looting spree we have witnessed over the years”.

“Above all they are lazy,” he added.

Steenhuisen said the cabinet had failed to provide services and security to citizens.

“We believe President Ramaphosa to be a lone voice in the ANC backing real reforms that would bring down poverty and unemployment. He has admitted this much by setting up a parallel state in his own office.

“President Ramaphosa lacks either the courage or the political support within his own party to replace his cabinet. The only way to achieve it, therefore, is with the support of opposition MPs,” he said.

Addressing MPs in his state of the nation (Sona) debate response on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he had confidence in his cabinet and so did the rest of the country.

“I preside over a cabinet of ministers in whom I and the people of SA have the greatest confidence and expectations as president and, more importantly, in whom the people of our country have confidence and highest expectations,” he said.