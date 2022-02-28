Ramaphosa must give details of Sitole’s exit package, says DA
Questions arise whether police commissioner got a golden handshake to stay quiet
28 February 2022 - 19:57
The DA on Monday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public details of national police commissioner Khehla Sitole’s exit deal, and why he opted against the disciplinary route initiated in 2021.
On Friday Ramaphosa said Sitole would “by mutual agreement” vacate his post on March 31, and that the two had reached consensus on terminating the commissioner’s service in the “best interests” of SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now