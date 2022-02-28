National Ramaphosa must give details of Sitole’s exit package, says DA Questions arise whether police commissioner got a golden handshake to stay quiet B L Premium

The DA on Monday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public details of national police commissioner Khehla Sitole’s exit deal, and why he opted against the disciplinary route initiated in 2021.

On Friday Ramaphosa said Sitole would “by mutual agreement” vacate his post on March 31, and that the two had reached consensus on terminating the commissioner’s service in the “best interests” of SA...