SME ‘bounce-back’ plan will incorporate lessons from Covid
There will be improvements on the former loan guarantee scheme for small businesses stressed by the pandemic
23 February 2022 - 13:59
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday announced the launch of a R20bn business “bounce-back” programme to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are in financial distress as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The bounce-back programme is a new version of the R200bn loan guarantee scheme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the R500bn stimulus package at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020...
