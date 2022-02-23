Economy Treasury warns several risks threaten forecasts Godongwana urges SA to proceed with caution B L Premium

The Treasury is more optimistic about economic growth this year but has warned of several risks that threaten its forecasts.

Growth for this year has been revised upwards from the 1.8% forecast in November’s medium term budget policy statement to 2.1% but the 2021 growth rate has been revised downwards from 5.1% to 4.8% due to the weaker than expected third-quarter outcome due to the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and heightened global uncertainty. ..