National All social grants will be reviewed, says Enoch Godongwana Finance minister says the repeated extension of relief grants is unsustainable without permanent spending reductions and tax revenue increases

The government is set to review all social grants as it looks for “optimal” ways to support the poor, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, Godongwana said R87.6bn would be allocated for social welfare and free basic services — an amount that includes R44bn for the 12‐month extension of the special Covid‐19 social relief of distress grant (SRD). The grant, which amounts to R350 a month, is meant to support unemployed adults...