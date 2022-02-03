National ANC wants Lebogang Maile to take action in election of Joburg committee chairs But should he choose to interfere with council processes, the DA could take the matter to court B L Premium

The ANC has petitioned Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile to intervene in the affairs of the DA-led Joburg council, following the election of portfolio committee chairs during another chaotic council meeting last Thursday.

This was the council’s third attempt to elect the portfolio heads after previous attempts collapsed following disruptions by EFF and ANC councillors, who were not happy with voting procedure. They wanted voting to be conducted by secret ballot, while council speaker Vasco da Gama favoured a show of hands. The councillors subsequently exchanged verbal blows, sang struggle songs, withdrew their nominees and walked out of the council sitting...