National Coalition urges Ramaphosa to intervene after Joburg council fracas ANC councillors blamed for chaos at first meeting but caucus leader Mpho Moerane says they were bullied

The multiparty coalition running Johannesburg, SA’s richest metropolitan council, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to rein in ANC councillors after they disrupted the first council meeting of the year, which was due to elect a chair of chairs as well as chairs of portfolio committees.

If the disruptions continue they could render the country’s economic powerhouse unable to pass either its budget for 2022/2023 or the integrated development plan, the metro’s blueprint for service delivery...