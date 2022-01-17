Coalition urges Ramaphosa to intervene after Joburg council fracas
ANC councillors blamed for chaos at first meeting but caucus leader Mpho Moerane says they were bullied
17 January 2022 - 19:03
The multiparty coalition running Johannesburg, SA’s richest metropolitan council, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to rein in ANC councillors after they disrupted the first council meeting of the year, which was due to elect a chair of chairs as well as chairs of portfolio committees.
If the disruptions continue they could render the country’s economic powerhouse unable to pass either its budget for 2022/2023 or the integrated development plan, the metro’s blueprint for service delivery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now