Mayor Moerane adds green energy in plan to free Joburg from power cuts City sets its sights on sourcing enough electricity to meet about a quarter of demand from alternative sources

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane launched on Tuesday the metro’s energy mix strategy, which is aimed at procuring enough electricity to meet about a quarter of its daily demand from alternative sources in a move aimed at decreasing the metro’s dependency on Eskom.

In the alternative energy sustainability strategy, which includes solar and gas, the metro’s power utility, City Power, will transition from an electricity distribution company to an energy service provider, said Moerane...