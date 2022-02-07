We have come a long way, says Ramaphosa as SA’s peer review role ends

Rising inequality and unemployment, corruption, incidents of xenophobia and poor service delivery have been cited as some of the challenges confronting governance in SA.

As a result, the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in 2021 recommended the SA government develop a barometer to measure inequality and tools to measure efficacy of transformative programmes, employment equity and land reform.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country is taking the recommendations on board and making headway.

“It is greatly encouraging that despite pockets of instability, we have come a long way in consolidating democracy and good governance on the continent,” he wrote in his weekly newsletter.

His reflection comes after SA’s two years of chairing the APRM, which came to an end at the weekend.