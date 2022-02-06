Africa’s special needs and circumstances need to be recognised globally, Ramaphosa tells AU

As world leaders prepare for the UN framework convention on climate change (COP27) taking place in Egypt in November, Africa must once more speak with one voice.

This was the message President Cyril Ramaphosa gave to heads of state gathered for the two-day 35th ordinary session of the assembly of the heads of state and government of the AU taking place in Ethiopia.

“A one-size-fits-all approach to complex issues such as a transition from fossil fuels that disregards the realities on the ground in Africa will simply not work, and is neither just nor equitable.

“To achieve the expected results for Africa at COP27, it is imperative that we develop a strong and well-co-ordinated common African position that we formulate a set of robust key messages that encapsulate Africa’s aspirations,” said Ramaphosa, who attended virtually.