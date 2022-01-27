BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Has the MBA contributed to a crisis of leadership?
Michael Avery and guests discuss the future of the Master of Business Administration degree
27 January 2022 - 15:53
We live in turbulent and complicated times, and business schools are not immune to the uncertainties that now afflict so many aspects of our social and economic lives. Covid-19 just brought forward some of the searching questions around the future of business schools and the much-debated MBA.
Top business schools often describe their mission as educating leaders, yet many think that the world is currently experiencing a crisis of leadership that has helped create our current problems.
To talk about this Michael Avery is joined by NWU Business School director Jan van Romburgh; Maurice Radebe, head and director of Wits Business School; and Jon Foster-Pedley, dean and director of Henley Business School Africa.
