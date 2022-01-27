WATCH: Has the MBA contributed to a crisis of leadership?

We live in turbulent and complicated times, and business schools are not immune to the uncertainties that now afflict so many aspects of our social and economic lives. Covid-19 just brought forward some of the searching questions around the future of business schools and the much-debated MBA.

Top business schools often describe their mission as educating leaders, yet many think that the world is currently experiencing a crisis of leadership that has helped create our current problems.

To talk about this Michael Avery is joined by NWU Business School director Jan van Romburgh; Maurice Radebe, head and director of Wits Business School; and Jon Foster-Pedley, dean and director of Henley Business School Africa.