NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Global stocks to watch out for in 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Dittberner of Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Securities
26 January 2022 - 19:44
Despite some JSE companies delivering good returns, analysts have warned that a number of macroeconomic issues may weigh on the local market and have advised investors to consider global stocks. Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Dittberner, chief investment officer at Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Securities about his top three international stock picks.
