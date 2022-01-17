MAINTENANCE
De Lille wants directors-general punished over failures at state buildings
Public works minister's call follows fire that destroyed parts of the parliamentary precinct set to cost over R220m to fix
17 January 2022 - 05:09
Public works minister Patricia de Lille has called for directors-general to be held responsible for failures in maintaining government buildings, with possible sanctions including disciplinary action and criminal charges.
Her comments come in the wake of the fire that gutted parts of the parliamentary precinct in January, resulting in damage that could cost just over R220m to fix...
