National State faces R221m bill for uninsured parliamentary buildings after fire Estimated damage excludes the cost of furniture, laptops, carpets, sound equipment and other movable assets B L Premium

As the parliamentary precinct is uninsured, the bill for repairing the extensive fire damage to buildings, especially the National Assembly, will be for the government to bear alone.

The estimated damage to the buildings affected by the fire is R221m, excluding the cost of furniture, laptops, carpets, sound equipment and other movable assets...