State faces R221m bill for uninsured parliamentary buildings after fire
Estimated damage excludes the cost of furniture, laptops, carpets, sound equipment and other movable assets
10 January 2022 - 05:10
As the parliamentary precinct is uninsured, the bill for repairing the extensive fire damage to buildings, especially the National Assembly, will be for the government to bear alone.
The estimated damage to the buildings affected by the fire is R221m, excluding the cost of furniture, laptops, carpets, sound equipment and other movable assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now