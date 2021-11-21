De Lille in bid to reclaim illegally occupied government properties
The illegal occupations mean the government cannot generate revenue from the properties yet is paying rates and taxes on them
21 November 2021 - 18:10
About 1,300 government-owned buildings around the country are illegally occupied and a worried public works & infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille says this means they cannot be optimally used.
Her department continues to pay rates and taxes on these properties and cannot raise revenue from them...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now