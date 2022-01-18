National Bain withdraws from BLSA B L Premium

Facing backlash for its involvement in the erosion of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) under state capture, US-based management consultancy firm Bain has withdrawn its membership from Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

Bain, one of the leading global consultancy firms, has been implicated in part one of the state capture report, which found that it, along with former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane and former president Jacob Zuma, were central to the attempt to destroy the tax agency. ..